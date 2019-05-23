Former Assistant AG claims age discrimination, sues Attorney General Ken Paxton, others

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Texas Assistant Attorney General has named Attorney General Ken Paxton and others in a lawsuit claiming discrimination, according to documents filed in court.

Besides Paxton, Kim Coogan has also named his deputies, Lacey Mase, Jim Davis and Jeff Mateer as defendants in the suit.

In the lawsuit, Coogan wrote that she started working in the Office of the Attorney General as an Assistant Attorney General in 1998, with six years of litigation experience.

“In 2017, with 25 years of litigation experience, she was terminated as a result of age discrimination, four years before retirement eligibility,” the lawsuit alleges. “From 1998 to 2017, Plaintiff received near perfect job evaluations, commendations, promotions and raises.”

Coogan claims she climbed the ranks steadily in her career until 2017 when she was demoted, denied a promotion and then fired.

“Plaintiff is over the age of 40, qualified for her position, and was replaced by lawyers under the age of 40,” the lawsuit claims.

Not only does Coogan say she was discriminated against, she also claims in the lawsuit that Paxton and his deputies fired, demoted or denied promotions to five other people over the age of 40 within his office.

Coogan hopes to get damages “for the diminution in salary income, retirement benefits, and the loss of increase of retirement benefits.”

KXAN has reached out to Paxton’s office for comment and will update this story with any new information.