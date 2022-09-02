AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Austin Police Department officer was indicted on several counts including sexual assault on Tuesday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said.

Walter Dodds is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on a call in April 2020. Indictments were returned for one count of sexual assault, two counts of burglary habitation intend sexual offense and two counts of official oppression in connection with the case.

“We are holding accountable powerful actors who abuse the system and break the law,” said Travis County

District Attorney José Garza in a statement. “Our community needs to know that no one is above the law and will face justice.”

An arrest affidavit said Dodds got the woman’s phone number while he was on a call on April 18, 2020. The woman reported a few weeks later she had received inappropriate calls from Dodds, and that he came by her apartment the night of April 18, when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Dodds allegedly called the woman two times after April 18, the affidavit said, and drove by her apartment building in a patrol car. Family members took a picture of the patrol car number, and it was the same one Dodds was driving that day, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said a juvenile witness in the apartment was also interviewed, who said he saw the officer enter the room that night.

Dodds resigned from his role as an APD officer in August 2020, before the administrative investigation into the incident was done. He and the City of Austin were also sued by the victim in the case in March of this year.