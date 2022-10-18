AUSTIN (KXAN) — A jury acquitted a former Austin Police officer of charges related to use of force on a woman during an October 2017 encounter.

Nathaniel Stallings, 44, was found not guilty of abuse of official capacity and official oppression Monday at 11:10 p.m., the court said.

According to a past disciplinary memo, the incident took place on Oct. 6, 2017, when Stallings and another officer responded to a suspected prostitution deal.

The officers tried talking to a woman, who did not comply with their commands to “come over here.” The officers grabbed her, and she resisted while they were walking her to the patrol car.

As they got to the patrol car, Stallings “pushed her onto the hood of the patrol vehicle,” the memo said. The other officer delivered six knee strikes to her body, it continued.

The indictment said Stallings did not provide the woman an “opportunity to explain the circumstances” on why she might have violated a municipal ordinance.

In March 2018, Stallings was indicted, suspended without pay and fired after the police chief determined he used excessive force. He had worked with the department for six years. Jury selection in the trial began Oct. 10, and testimony the day after.

“We are grateful for our community members who served in the grand jury and trial for this case,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said. “We respect the juror’s decision and thank them for their service.”