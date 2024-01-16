Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo is returning to Texas after serving for over a year at the Aurora Police Department in Colorado, Aurora PD officials announced Tuesday.

Acevedo is returning to Texas to be closer to his family, officials added in the release. His last day with the Aurora Police Department is slated for Jan. 22.

“Since day one, Chief Acevedo has carried out this role with the vision, purpose and conviction of a permanent chief,” Aurora City Manager Jason Batchelor said in a release. “He brought passion and unparalleled experience and knowledge to his work every day. I am confident in the direction he has set for the agency and its leadership.”

Acevedo led the Austin Police Department for nearly 10 years before announcing his departure and relocation to oversee the Houston Police Department. He served in Houston for more than four years before pivoting to Miami. He was later named to lead the Aurora Police Department in December 2022.

“This was a difficult decision to make,” Acevedo said in the release. “I am grateful for the unwavering dedication of the exceptional men and women of the Aurora Police Department. Serving as Chief of Police alongside the current leadership team has been an honor. Together, we have achieved significant progress in this remarkable, diverse and welcoming community. I carry with me immense pride in the positive impact we have had. Aurora will forever remain a part of me.”