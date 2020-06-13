For third Saturday in a row, protesters plan together outside APD Headquarters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A protest planned for downtown Austin Saturday evening will highlight the Javier Ambler case.

The Mike Ramos Brigade, which has organized other recent protests, says Saturday’s protest will focus on demanding that Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody is fired and that all names of law enforcement involved in Ambler’s death be released.

Ambler died in custody after being tased following a chase that began in Williamson County and ended in north Austin. According to Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore, Ambler told deputies and officers that he had a congenital heart defect before he was tased multiple times.

Saturday’s protest is set to begin at 6 p.m. outside of the Austin Police Headquarters building on E 8th Street.

Organizers are reminding participants to wear masks at the protest.

Saturday evening’s protest will follow a morning rally in Williamson County, where Ambler’s family spoke in his honor.

KXAN will update this story once the protest begins.