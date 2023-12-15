AUSTIN (KXAN) — The leaders managing the Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District took the unprecedented step Thursday night of moving to a Stage 4 Exceptional Drought declaration, meaning tougher water-saving measures are coming for well operators.

The district’s board of directors voted for the first time in the organization’s history to take this step, even though they predicted it may eventually come to this. According to a news release from the district Friday, crossing into Stage 4 drought status means significant pumping restrictions and permanent reclassification for certain District permittees starting Jan. 1, 2024.

This happened as a result of levels dropping at the Lovelady monitor well, which is one of the two drought trigger determinants.

“This decline is representative of the alarmingly low water levels of the Barton Springs segment of the Edwards Aquifer, which serves as a drinking water source for over 60,000 people from south Austin to northern Kyle and is overseen and managed by the District,” the news release read.

The district noted the only way for groundwater resources to recover and reverse the drought conditions is a sustained period of widespread, significant rainfall. Until this happens, people who live in and outside of the district are asked to conserve water to help the aquifer levels replenish. Groundwater use should be limited to essential indoor demands, with little to no water used for outdoor purposes.

