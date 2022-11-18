The food pantry at Terrace at Oak Springs offers free food to those who have experienced chronic homelessness and live with mental illness.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The neighborhood food pantry at the Terrace at Oak Springs is almost empty. At this rate, all supplies will be gone by January.

The Terrace at Oak Springs offers permanent supportive housing (PSH) to individuals experiencing homelessness in Travis County. The food pantry serves all of Integral Care’s PSH locations. When fully stocked, it is open to neighbors as well, serving more than 119.

As one staffer said, “as part of this community, we want to do what we can to make sure our neighbors don’t go hungry.”

So Integral Care has launched a food drive to restock the pantry. There are two options for online and in-person donations.

Online purchasing

Go to bit.ly/IntegralCarePantry. Select items to purchase. When asked to create an account with myregistry.com select “I don’t want to provide my info.” Use your Amazon, Costco or H-E-B membership to purchase items for pick up or delivery (to sort by store, click ‘All Gifts’ and then choose your preferred store). Check out with your preferred store and have items delivered to 3000 Oak Springs Dr., Austin, TX 78702 or you can drop off items during the following times:

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fridays: Non-perishable only from 8 a.m. to noon

In-person purchasing

Go to bit.ly/IntegralCarePantry and review the list of most needed items (please note, we appreciate all donations, but these are the most requested items from our clients). Purchase items at your favorite grocery store. Drop off items to 3000 Oak Springs Dr., Austin, TX 78702 during the following times: