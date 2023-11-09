AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a headliner stint at the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival, Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Hozier will bring his 2024 Unreal Unearth Tour to the Moody Center.

The Austin event venue made the announcement in an Instagram post Thursday morning. Hozier is slated to perform with opener Allison Russell on April 30, per the post.

The general public ticket sale begins at noon on Nov. 17, per Ticketmaster. More details about Hozier’s tour — including information on fellow Texas tour stops in Dallas and The Woodlands — are available online.