TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A fatal crash near the 3500 block of North FM 973 just outside east Austin has led to a road closure Sunday morning, Austin Fire Department officials said in a tweet. The crash happened near the intersection with Tesla Road, officials said.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a tweet. Austin firefighters removed one person from their vehicle and ATCEMS transported them to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries. A second person involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the crash site, officials said.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday along FM 973 near Tesla Road. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday along FM 973 near Tesla Road. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

The road will remain closed for crews to continue clean up and their investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.