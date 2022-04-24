TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A fatal crash near the 3500 block of North FM 973 just outside east Austin has led to a road closure Sunday morning, Austin Fire Department officials said in a tweet. The crash happened near the intersection with Tesla Road, officials said.
The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a tweet. Austin firefighters removed one person from their vehicle and ATCEMS transported them to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries. A second person involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the crash site, officials said.
The road will remain closed for crews to continue clean up and their investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.