Flyover in support of LGBTQ+ youth expected at Texas Capitol

A banner reading “Protect LGBTQ+ Youth <3 Folx Health" flies over a row of palm trees in Miami. This same banner will fly over the Texas Capitol and SXSW today around 4 p.m. (Image Credit: Folx Health)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A plane pulling a banner in support of LGBTQ+ children will fly over the Capitol and SXSW around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from Folx Health, a LGBTQ telehealth service.

The banner will read “PROTECT LGBTQ YOUTH <3 FOLX HEALTH”. The flight was previously scheduled for 12-2 p.m., but was delayed due to wind conditions.

The healthcare company, which placed a similar billboard in Austin last year, oppose Gov. Abbott’s directive to investigate the families of transgender children. They say that it is important to empower families to seek gender-affirming care.

“Calling medical care for trans and nonbinary youth a form of child abuse is not only medically inaccurate, given that these treatments are evidence-based and safe, but incredibly dangerous,” the release states.

“We, at FOLX, know that gender affirming medical care can be life-saving and delaying such treatment will only bring about additional harm to these children and their families. Parents and guardians who support their children in accessing care should be applauded, not criminalized.”

FOLX also provided their employees with funds for them to donate to a local organizations. The company also plans to place several billboards at the end of March for Transgender Day of Visibility.