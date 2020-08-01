Flyers including white supremacist language, Nazi symbol dropped off in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after flyers in support of white supremacy were dropped off at homes in south Austin.

The flyers included white supremacist language and a Nazi symbol. They invite people to call a phone number.

Joe Puscas, who lives in the Creek Ridge neighborhood, said he thought the flyer was directed at him due to his support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Then he realized a lot of his neighbors had received them too.

“Once it all settled down and I realized it wasn’t at me, it made me really angry that people felt like this was acceptable in our community,” he said.

A homeowner in the area captured a white truck driving by early Thursday morning, when the flyers were dropped, on their doorbell camera.

The Austin Police Department said it is aware of the flyers and is looking into them.