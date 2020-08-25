Flu shots now available at CVS pharmacies, MinuteClinic locations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CVS Health said flu shots are now available at its pharmacies and other locations around the country, including ones in the Austin area.

Vaccinations can be done at more than 10,000 nationwide locations, including 1,100 of CVS’ MinuteClinics, the company stated in a news release. There are 25 Austin-area locations where people can get a flu shot.

CVS said it’s taking COVID-19 precautions while administering flu shots. All patients must wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken prior to the immunization. The employees giving the shots will also wear additional personal protective equipment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people get flu shots as early as possible, and no later than the end of October. They take about two weeks to develop protection after administered.

Appointments can be made online now at MinuteClinic.com, and people can check their local clinic to see if walk-ins are available. Starting in September, appointments can be made online at CVS pharmacies by going to CVS.com.