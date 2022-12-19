The top video shows hail in Flatonia, Texas on Monday morning.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heavy rain moved into the Austin area Monday morning ahead of a cold front expected later this week.
A moderate Flood Advisory was issued for Travis County just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.
The advisory was extended into Bastrop, Williamson, and Lee Counties at 8:30 a.m. It is in effect until 11:30 a.m.
Between 1-2 inches of rain has fallen so far, and minor flooding could impact low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.
Some parts of Central Texas, including portions of Fayette County, saw hail during this morning’s rainfall.
Road closures
The crossing at 2573 Hoeke Lane near Posten Lane in southeast Austin was closed around 8:10 a.m. due to flooding.
Two crossings on Cameron Road near Parmer Lane were closed around 9:30 a.m. Warning lights are on and barricades were deployed.
There may be water over roadways, remember: turn around, don’t drown.