The top video shows hail in Flatonia, Texas on Monday morning.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heavy rain moved into the Austin area Monday morning ahead of a cold front expected later this week.

A moderate Flood Advisory was issued for Travis County just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The advisory was extended into Bastrop, Williamson, and Lee Counties at 8:30 a.m. It is in effect until 11:30 a.m.

Between 1-2 inches of rain has fallen so far, and minor flooding could impact low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.

Joe Tanner Lane at Williamson Creek in Austin (Photo courtesy: ATXFloods) Flooding on Old San Antonio Road in south Austin Dec. 19 (Photo courtesy: ATXFloods)

Some parts of Central Texas, including portions of Fayette County, saw hail during this morning’s rainfall.

Hail in Flatonia, Texas on Dec. 19, 2022. (Courtesy: Stephanie Steinhauser)

Road closures

The crossing at 2573 Hoeke Lane near Posten Lane in southeast Austin was closed around 8:10 a.m. due to flooding.

Two crossings on Cameron Road near Parmer Lane were closed around 9:30 a.m. Warning lights are on and barricades were deployed.

There may be water over roadways, remember: turn around, don’t drown.