AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rapper Flo Rida is one of several artists set to perform at the 2023 Rodeo Austin, event organizers announced in a lineup. The rapper, known for hits like “Low” and “My House,” is scheduled to perform on March 13.
Tickets for Rodeo Austin concerts will go on sale Friday. The full list of artists scheduled to perform includes:
- Aaron Watson: March 11
- Ramón Ayala: March 12
- Flo Rida: March 13
- Randy Rogers Band: March 14
- Carly Pearce: March 15
- Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line: March 16
- Russell Dickerson: March 17
- Shane Smith & The Saints: March 18
- La Zenda Norteña: March 19
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: March 20
- Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentleman: March 21
- Flatland Cavalry: March 23
- Lainey Wilson: March 24
- Tracy Lawrence: March 25
Rodeo Austin officials said the artist set to perform on March 22 is to be determined.