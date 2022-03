AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several flights out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport were delayed overnight while officers worked a bomb threat at the airport.

The bomb threat was reported at about 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Flights were delayed taxiing to their gates or diverted while police worked to determine if it was credible or not.

At about 1 a.m., the threat was cleared and operations returned to normal, the airport said.

The Austin Police Department told KXAN it was a false alarm.