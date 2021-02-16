Flights at Austin airport canceled for 2nd consecutive day Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are canceled for a second consecutive day due to icy conditions left behind from Monday’s winter storm.

Mandy McClendon, a spokesperson for the airport, said while there isn’t a detailed plan for Wednesday yet, people should plan for more delays and cancelations.

“We had 6 1/2 of snow in some spots of the airport, which is absolutely unprecedented,” she said. “Our crews are working around the clock to clear the snow and ice.”

#AUSAlert: All arrival & departure flights for tomorrow (2/16) are canceled.



❄️ Our teams are working around the clock to remove snow & ice from the airport campus. pic.twitter.com/lJPtyegjjR — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) February 16, 2021

She said with the typical amount of snow and ice the airport gets, the deicing agent they use is usually enough. Monday’s snowfall wasn’t typical, obviously, and she said the airport doesn’t have access to snow plows but they are working with Austin Public Works.

“We’re using the equipment we have on hand,” she said.

There were a few people Monday who were stranded at the airport and couldn’t get hotels booked, she said, but they were mostly out of the airport by Tuesday. She said that’s why it’s important for people to check in with their airline before trying to make a flight, and to follow the airport on Twitter.

When asked if she knew when flights could possibly resume, McClendon said she simply doesn’t know.

“We will update folks as soon as we know more,” she said.