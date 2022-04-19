AUSTIN (KXAN) — An HIV/AIDS nonprofit will honor those lost to the disease Tuesday afternoon. The Hill County Ride for AIDS will install red flags at Austin’s Pease Park.

HCRA would like everyone from the community to place a flag in honor of a loved one along the half-mile route. You can place a flag from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A brief dedication will be made at Kingsbury Commons at 6:30 p.m.

HCRA is holding its annual Ride for AIDS on April 30 in Krause Springs. The registration form is on HCRA’s website. The ride has raised over $11 million over the last 20 years, the nonprofit said.