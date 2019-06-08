Five men injured in southwest Austin shooting Friday night

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a suspect after five people were injured in a southwest Austin shooting on Friday night.

According to Austin Police Department, the call came in at 10:51 p.m. at 8220 W. State Highway 71, believed to be the location of the Country Aire Mobile Home Park.

ATCEMS said all five patients were men and were transported to local trauma centers with non-life threatening injuries. ATCEMS cleared the scene as of 11:45 p.m. Friday.

APD reports no fatalities as of 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect faces likely charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.