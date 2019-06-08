Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS reported to the scene of a reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night.

According to Austin Police Department, the call came in at 10:51 p.m. at 8220 W. State Highway 71, believed to be the location of the Country Aire Mobile Home Park.

ATCEMS says all five patients were men and were transported to local trauma centers with non-life threatening injuries. ATCEMS was clearing the scene as of 11:45 p.m. Friday.

APD reports no fatalities as of 11:40 p.m. and says that no one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.