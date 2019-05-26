Five hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Riverside

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ATCEMS (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in southeast Austin.

A vehicle rescue was initiated at East Riverside Drive and East Ben White Boulevard around 8 a.m., according to a tweet from ATCEMS.

Potentially four vehicles were involved, with a total of eight patients attended to. Five of the victims were transported to St. David's South Medical Center.

One patient suffered critical life-threatening injuries, another had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, while the remaining three had potentially serious injuries. The final three victims refused medical attention.

Three ambulances and the Commander responded to the scene.