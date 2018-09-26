Five candidates challenge Pio Renteria in District 3 council race

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved Austin City Hall (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five candidates have challenged incumbent Sabino “Pio” Renteria for Austin City Council District 3, which covers part of east and south Austin. Renteria has held the District 3 council seat since 2015.

When he was seven, he shined shoes and sold newspapers. Currently, Renteria serves as chair of the Housing and Community Development Committee and vice chair of the Planning and Neighborhoods Committee. He previously worked as a computer and printer technician and was a leader of the United East Austin Commission.

One of Renteria’s five challengers is his sister, Susana Almanza. Almanza is an East Austin native and Director and founding member of People Organized in Defense of Earth and her Resources (PODER). Almanza has served on the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Board as well as the Community Development Commission. Almanza has been an advocate for increasing the supply of low-income housing in East Austin. She also supports raising the city-wide minimum wage to $15/hr.

28-Year-old Justin Jacobson was born in Austin and is a supporter of inclusivity and equity throughout the city. The first-time candidate was on the Board of Stonewall Democrats and has also worked for Rep. Celia Israel and former democratic candidate for Governor, Wendy Davis. Jacobson says he was the primary caretaker of his mother when she fell into opioid addiction. He says because of this, he knows the pain of not having health insurance and affordable housing.



Amit Motwani has lived in Austin for 22 years and is currently the Chief Information Officer for United Way for Greater Austin.

Challenger Jessica Cohen, originally from Houston, has lived in District 3 most of her adult life. Cohen has worked as an EMT for 24 years and says that due to her experience in emergencies, she has a “no-nonsense, hands-on approach.” Cohen wants to make public education a priority and reduce rush-hour commute time. Cohen has been an Austinite since 1992.

Austin Native James Valadez is wanting to improve transportation by increasing connectivity between bike lanes and railways as well as creating safer and more affordable bus routes. Valadez attended Austin and is currently a real estate broker in Austin. He also has served on the Community Development Commission and the Board of Adjustment. Valadez says that his parents’ years of public service has influenced his desire to serve.

Early voting in the council election begins October 22. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.