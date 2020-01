Five Austin city councilors announced by Elizabeth Warren campaign as endorsers

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., smiles during a rally at West Delaware High School, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Manchester, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The campaign for Elizabeth Warren announced several endorsements from local Texas government officials, including five current Austin City Council members.

Council members Natasha Harper-Madison (District 1), Ann Kitchen (District 5), Leslie Pool (District 7), Paige Ellis (District 8) and Kathie Tovo (District 9) have all endorsed Warren in her presidential campaign.

Former council member Laura Morrison and Travis County Commissioner Brigid Shea were also announced as Warren endorsers.

Here is a full list of Austin-area leaders that are endorsing Elizabeth Warren, as announced by her campaign:

Texas State Representative Erin Zwiener (District 45)

Texas State Representative Sheryl Cole (District 46)

Travis County Commissioner Brigid Shea (Precinct 2)

Austin City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison (District 1)

Austin City Council Member Ann Kitchen (District 5)

Austin City Council Member Leslie Pool (District 7)

Austin City Council Member Paige Ellis (District 8)

Austin City Council Member Kathie Tovo (District 9)

Former Austin Council Member Laura Morrison (Place 4)

Steve Kling, Former Texas State Senate Democratic Nominee (District 25)

Julieta Garibay, United We Dream co-founder

Austin mayor Steve Adler has endorsed Pete Buttigieg.