Five Austin cadets sent to hospital after physical fitness training

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five Austin Police cadets went to the hospital Monday after physical fitness training.

Monday was the first day of the Academy for the new cadets. According to APD, the five became ill during their physical fitness training.

One remains in the hospital Monday evening. The other cadets were treated for their illnesses and let go.

This is a developing story.