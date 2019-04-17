First Warning Weather University: How Does Hail Form?
AUSTIN (KXAN) - How does hail form? It starts with a thunderstorm.
Ever notice how thunderstorm clouds are much deeper and taller than other clouds? That's because there's a stronger current of rising air inside of the cloud called an "updraft". This is the same thing that causes airplane turbulence.
This updraft carries little particles up into the cloud. As those particles rise through the cloud, they bump into tons of tiny water droplets. That original particle serves as something for the water droplets to stick to, which then grows into a rain drop.
As the particles rise, they reach an area where the air temperature drops below freezing. At this altitude, the rain drop turns into ice. This ice, which will end up being the very center of the hailstone, violently collides with "super cooled drops" of water that haven't had a chance to freeze yet. When these collide, they freeze, and the hailstone grows.
This process continues until the hailstone gets too heavy and falls to the ground.
If the wind blowing straight up through the cloud towards space is only 25 mph, the hail will fall when it reaches the size of a pea. If the updraft speed is 50 mph, the hail falls when it reaches the size of a quarter. Quarter-sized hail is fairly common in Central Texas.
If the storm is strong enough to have an updraft of 100 mph, the hail might not fall until it's as big as a grapefruit!
Hailstones can fall very fast. That's why hail is really dangerous to be outside in and can be a big threat to pets and livestock.
Georgetown man's 'miracle' hand surgery restores severed fingers
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It's been three months since a horrific day at work for Augusto Marcotulio SiriGomez.
He hadn't been at work for more than an hour at his job in Georgetown on January 28, when he needed to cut a piece of wood. He turned on the table saw, placed the wood near it and that's when it happened.
"My hand just slipped and I cut my fingers on the blade," he explained, speaking in his native language, Spanish. He had cut off four of his fingers from his index to his pinky on his left hand. "One fell over there, another one went over there," he pointed to the floor. "And it was only my pinky finger that stayed hanging by a tiny bit of skin."Read the Full Article
