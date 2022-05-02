AUSTIN (KXAN) — Negotiations are ongoing to determine how much the City of Austin will pay its first responders in the future. Contracts for the city’s three public safety unions expire in the fall.

On Monday, the Public Safety Commission will hear about talks between the city and unions representing Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Police.

Lee Crawford of the City of Austin’s Law Department, Ken Casaday of the Austin Police Association, Selena Xie of the Austin EMS Association and Chris Harris of the Austin Justice Coalition will speak.

As part of the talks, the city offered ATCEMS employees a $0.14 raise in April. The Austin EMS Association says many medics were upset by the offer and contemplated quitting.

Xie told KXAN in April that medics are currently paid a starting wage of $19.56 per hour.

“We are worth more than 14 cents,” Xie told KXAN in April.

The association asked for that base pay to be increased to $27 per hour – and they believe the city’s counteroffer of $19.70 per hour falls short.

A spokesperson for the city said the deal it offered medics was, “a 51% increase in new money compared to the last contract they approved (in 2018). The entry-level pay for Paramedics would be more than 5% higher than any other governmental entity in Texas.”