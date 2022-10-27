AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and other agencies were searching for a couple of people who got lost near Lake Travis Thursday morning. One person was rescued, but an immediate search for another was called off.

The incident will be turned over to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office now, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS said it was initially called out to the 13000 block of Mansfield Dr. just after 4 a.m. after patients with medical complaints said they were lost in the area.

One patient was found by STAR Flight near Rock Creek and Rainbow 1 streets on land by the lake. That patient, who was evaluated, reported there may be a second patient lost in the area, according to ATCEMS.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and STAR Flight all responded to the call. STAR Flight searched for the second person before it was canceled off the assignment, ATCEMS said.

No patients were taken to the hospital. ATCEMS added the case will be turned over to TCSO.

ATCEMS said to expect a lot of first responder vehicles in the Longhorn Landing area by the lake.