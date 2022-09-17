AUSTIN (KXAN) — Recovery efforts are underway for a swimmer that went under water and did not resurface in Lady Bird Lake.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 5:25 p.m. that they and multiple other agencies, including STAR Flight, were responding to a report of a person who had gone under water and failed to resurface.

About 30 minutes later, ATCEMS tweeted that rescue efforts were transitioning to recovery efforts after extensive search by air, boat, and swimmers utilizing the aqua-eye in the area for the missing swimmer, the rescue transitioned to a recovery.