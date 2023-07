AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire conducted a vehicle rescue in northeast Austin Sunday afternoon.

ATCEMS said there was a single-vehicle collision in the 1600 block of Dungan Lane with one patient involved who was pinned in their vehicle.

According to officials, the person was extricated from the vehicle, and medics were prepping them to be taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for more details.