First look: KMFA 89.5 to build in East Austin near RBJ Center, large mixed-use development

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Texas’ oldest independent all-classical radio station KMFA 89.5 is preparing to build a permanent home in East Austin. Construction will begin next month and should be completed by 2020.

After leasing a space for 52 years, mostly recently at 3001 N. Lamar Blvd., the public radio station purchased less than an acre adjacent to the Rebekah Baines Johnson Center for an 18,000-square-foot building with room for expanded offices, event space and broadcast studios.

Rendering from STG Design via Austin Business Journal

The freestanding building will triple the size of the current KMFA studios and will allow for new amenities including performance and recording spaces, according to an announcement Thursday. The radio station will be part of a yet-to-be-named, 18-acre mixed-use development on the RBJ Center property just east of Interstate 35 on the north shore of Lady Bird Lake.

