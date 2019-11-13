First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott delivers food to Austin homeless camp

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The First Lady of Texas delivered food to a new homeless camp in southeast Austin on Tuesday.

Cecilia Abbott also brought blankets, coats and sleeping bags after a bitter cold front made its way through the city this week.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the removal of homeless camps under state overpasses nine days ago. A man who’s been living at the camp since it opened got the chance to thank Mrs. Abbott in-person on Tuesday morning.

“I was talking to her and telling her about how glad I am for this and telling her to tell the Governor I said thank you for this ’cause this is so awesome,” said Robert Rhodes, who is experiencing homelessness.

The new camp is near 183 and Montopolis Drive on more than five acres of state-owned land.

CapMetro plans to start shuttling people there on Wednesday at noon.