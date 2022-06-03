AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning Saturday, just in time for your summer vacation, direct travel is available from Austin to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

American Airlines will launch nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Sangster International Airport (MBJ). Flights depart from Austin year-round on Saturdays on an Embraer 175 aircraft.

“We know that the local demand for air travel is as strong as it has ever been and we are grateful for our partners at American Airlines for continuing to invest in our community by launching more destinations and more nonstop flights,” said CEO for AUS Jacqueline Yaft in a press release.

Nonstop service to Montego Bay marks American Airlines’ eighth international route from AUS, adding to the more than 40 nonstop destinations for Austin travelers offered by the airline.

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism, said American Airlines is the largest commercial passenger airline flying into Jamaica, and it will provide more access to Jamaica to support travel recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re proud to launch new nonstop service from Austin to Montego Bay, offering customers another tropical destination for their travel plans,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines vice president of network planning. “We’re eager to continue building on our record growth in Austin and look forward to connecting customers with the splendors of Jamaica and beyond.”

Earlier this year, a new nonstop route to Amsterdam also began for AUS, and Spirit Airlines is expected to begin routes to Monterrey, Mexico later this month. You can learn more about other international routes out of AUS here.