First day for new APH drive-thru vaccination site at Toney Burger Center on Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday marks Day 1 of operations for another drive-thru vaccination site in the Austin area.

Austin Public Health plans to vaccinate 1,500 people on Saturday during the pilot at the Toney Burger Center.

All APH vaccination sites, including the new drive-thru clinic, remain by appointment only.

APH says that in time, 3,000 people could be vaccinated at the Toney Burger Center site each day. However, APH will receive just 12,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, the Department of State Health Services announced on Friday.

As of Thursday, there were more than 237,000 people in APH’s system in Phase 1A or 1B who have not had an appointment.

Seton Medical Center Austin, which operates the drive-thru mass vaccination site at Circuit of the Americas, remains the provider receiving the most doses in Central Texas. It will receive 15,210 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Mass vaccination site at Circuit of the Americas (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

The site has been ramping up operations, vaccinating thousands of people each day at weekends. CommUnity Care patients in Phase 1A or 1B who live in Travis, Hays, Bastrop or Caldwell County can schedule appointments at the COTA vaccination site.

The vaccine rollout appears to be moving faster in Williamson County.

Earlier this week, vaccine providers opened up the county’s sites to people aged 50-64, and on Wednesday, about 1,126 people in Phase 1A or 1B were on the waiting list.

County officials also expressed hope that 5,000 vaccines could eventually be administered each day at the vaccination site at Dell Diamond, bringing it in line with expectations for the COTA site.

“The idea is that we’ll eventually ramp up as we streamline the traffic processes,” said David Grove, Curative Texas Vaccine Operations Lead.

Click here to register on Williamson County’s waitlist.