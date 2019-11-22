First Court of Appeals upholds capital murder conviction of Austin man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The First Court of Criminal Appeals in Houston has upheld the May 2018 capital murder convictions against Timothy Parlin of Austin.

53-year-old Timothy Parlin was found guilty by a Travis County jury for the murders of Kathy Blair, Sidney Shelton, and Billie Shelton. He was sentenced to an automatic life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Parlin was convicted of murdering 53-year-old Blair during a burglary in her home in December of 2014. He was also convicted of killing the Sheltons during a burglary in their home nine days later.

The Court of Appeals admitted Parlin’s confession into evidence, as well as other statements about burglarizing and possibly murdering another woman in her home into account when affirming the ruling.

The court also upheld that the Austin Police Department did not violate Parlin’s Miranda Rights during interviews with Parlin.

Travis County District Attorney, Margaret Moore said in a statement:

“We knew there were complex legal issues involved in this case and made the decision early on to assign an experienced appellate lawyer to the trial team. We are proud of the hard work our prosecutors put into this case and glad to see the Court’s ruling, which will bring more closure to the families of Kathy Blair and the Sheltons.”

Parlin is said to have committed these murders with Shawn Gant-Benalcazar. Benalcazar’s capital murder conviction is still pending appeal.