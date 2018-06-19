First bachelor’s degree program coming to ACC this fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College’s first bachelor’s degree program aims to educate nurses in Texas.

ACC announced registered nurses with an associate degree or diploma will be able to complete a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing through the program. More than 7,500 RNs in Central Texas would be eligible for the program.

“By having a bachelor’s degree, there’s some research evidence that shows that when patients are cared for by nurses that have bachelor’s degrees, patient outcomes are better,” said Ellen Martin, director of practice at the Texas Nurses Association.

Martin also explained, “There’s more of a [nurses] shortage in rural areas than there are in the urban metro areas, but there are also shortages of experienced nurses.”

ACC said this new RN to BSN program will address a critical nursing shortage in Central Texas.

Martin said, however, “Offering an RN to BSN program doesn’t alleviate the nursing shortage because the nurses who’re in that program are already nurses.” She did say the bachelor’s programs are important because they add skills to the industry.

“We do support academic progression in nurses, so nurses have more training,” Martin said.

For current associate’s degree in nursing students like Andres Barran, “My life is here in Austin. I’m very happy here in Austin. So yes, it seems like it’s an open door that’s way better for, at least for me, to stay at ACC.”

Barran told us he started taking nursing prerequisite classes last semester.

“I like people. I like science. I wanted to combine those two,” he explained.

Barran said growing up, he watched his father work as a medical translator. “I would go with him sometimes to see those calls to serve the patients, and I think the most magical moment for me, when it clicked, was when a patient who’s being treated finally felt that sense of being understood.”

He said he’s looking forward to being able to stay at ACC for his bachelor’s degree after completing the associate’s program.

ACC said they’re able to offer the bachelor’s program because SB 2118 was passed last year. The bill authorized qualified community colleges to offer a bachelor’s program based upon the regional workforce needs.

The hope is that if nurses who already live in Central Texas study at ACC, they will stay in Texas to work once their program is complete, according to Greg Hartman with Seton Healthcare Family.

“Health care is in a time of transition,” Hartman said. “We need more nurses. When someone comes from a community college program, they’re more likely to stay in the community, and that’s a huge thing.”

Baylor Scott & White Health sent KXAN a statement:

“Baylor Scott and White Health is committed to the recruitment and retention of nurses and is proactively engaged with institutions who are preparing the next generation of nurses. Through various accredited nursing programs, we are able to select and hire the best candidates to help further our mission to provide the best care possible to our patients. We know that our nurses are critically important to our goal of delivering exceptional quality care and working with these programs help address potential nursing shortages.”

In 2011, the National Academies of Science called for 80 percent of nurses to have their BSN degrees by 2020, a recommendation many hospitals are taking up. That means more nurses with those degrees are needed in the workforce.

ACC’s 12-month program begins in the fall, with a part-time 18-month program to start in fall 2019. Both options will offer the option of tradition face-to-face classes and online classes.

The college touts the fact that it also costs less than other programs in Texas — about $2,550 for the nursing hours in the RN-to-BSN program, compared to more than $8,000 at Texas Tech online, UT Arlington online or Texas A&M online. Students may have to complete general education credits, too.

ACC is accepting fall applications, with a due date of July 31. It has more information on its website. Priority will be given to ACC associate degree nursing program students, followed by nurses who live near ACC.