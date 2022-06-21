CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Fireworks officially go on sale Friday even though Central Texas counties are largely under burn bans due to drought conditions. Travis County’s chief fire marshal recently compared conditions to 2011, which was catastrophic for central Texas communities.

In Travis County, a burn ban does not restrict the sale and use of fireworks but Travis County commissioners could impose a fireworks ban, according to Travis County’s website.

Within Austin city limits, which is not part of the burn ban in the first place, there are common fireworks that are allowed, according to the city’s website.

Snakes and GlowWorms

Smoke bombs

Wire sparklers

Noisemakers such as party poppers or snappers

“The Austin Fire Department has a presence on the streets, and the Fire Marshal’s Office still issues citations for violating the fireworks ordinance, and vigorously prosecuted persons responsible for starting fires as a result of fireworks,” the city said on its website.

The burn ban restricts the following in unincorporated parts of the county:

Burning any combustible material outside of an enclosure which contains all flames and/or sparks

Engaging in any activity outdoors that could allow flames or sparks that could result in a fire unless done in an enclosure designed to protect the spread of fire

You could face a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $500 if you don’t follow the rules. You can find KXAN’s burn ban map on our website.