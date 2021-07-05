Fireworks blamed for three house fires in northeast Austin

Austin

The Austin Fire Department says the incident caused $255k in damages.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says that fireworks caused an overnight fire in northeast Austin that ultimately damaged three homes.

Officials have confirmed to KXAN that at least one home is now considered a total loss.

AFD officials say they were called to the scene at 6917 Bethune Ave. around 4 a.m. where crews spotted the fire at one home that was still under construction. That fire quickly spread to two other homes nearby and a vehicle.

Officials estimate that the fire caused $255,000 in damages. At least one resident was displaced as a result of this incident. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

