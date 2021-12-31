Fireworks are illegal in Austin, here’s who to call if you see them

FILE — Fireworks with houses in the foreground as silhouette – Getty Images

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Departments wants to remind Austinites that fireworks are illegal within Austin city limits. They pointed to a fire that was reportedly started by fireworks near the 4th of July.

During the summer holiday, seven people were displaced after a duplex caught fire. More than $200,000 in damage was done, according to AFD. Four juveniles were cited for reckless destruction of property for that fire.

The fire department said it’s a prime example of why the sale and use of fireworks is banned in Austin and within 5,000 feet of the city limits.

The following do not qualify as fireworks and are allowed within Austin city limits:

Sparklers

Smoke bombs

Glow worms and snakes

Poppers, trick noisemakers, snappers

AFD says sparklers can reach a temperature of 1,800 degrees and smoke bombs can shoot a flame of two to three inches, which can be dangerous, they said.

If you see fireworks, you’re asked to call 311 not 911.

The City of Austin is hosting a professional fireworks show this year, but are asking people not to gather because of the spread of COVID-19.

You can also watch the largest fireworks show in Texas on KXAN News.