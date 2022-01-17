Firefighters knock down 2nd-alarm fire at north Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews were able to knock down a fire at what appears to be an apartment building in north Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. At least one firefighter received a “minor injury.”

The fire took place at 8800 North Interstate 35, which is south of East Rundberg Lane and in the vicinity of a couple of apartment complexes.

AFD considered it a second-alarm fire, and the department reported flames on the balcony had spread into the attic.

No residents were injured, and the one firefighter who was hurt is being evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS, AFD said.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This comes after increased fire danger over the weekend in Central Texas with especially windy conditions. On Saturday morning, several people were displaced due to two fires in east Austin, and on Sunday morning, one boat and dock were destroyed in a fire near the Pennybacker Bridge.