Firefighters warn people to remove dry Christmas trees after fire in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is warning people to remove dry Christmas trees from their homes after a candle sparked a tree fire in east Austin overnight.

Crews were called to reports of a fire at a home on Kocurek Street at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

AFD later said that the blaze was caused by a candle that had been placed close to the Christmas tree.

On Twitter, the fire department warned the public following the incident, writing, “It is past time for dry trees to be removed from your home.”

The flames were extinguished by a sprinkler system, but fire and water damage is still estimated at $30,000.