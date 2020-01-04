Firefighters tackle RV and shed fire in wooded area in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fire crews have extinguished a blaze that they believe originated from an illegal dump site in a wooded area in east Austin.

Thick black smoke could be seen over the area after the fire broke out at about 10:30 a.m.

According to AFD, an RV caught fire in the Harold Court area, and the flames spread to a nearby shed.

Firefighters reported that there were tires in the area that presented an exposure risk, even though they were not directly involved in the fire.

Crews managed to bring the blaze under control with no reported injuries, AFD said.