AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters had to search an RV that was on fire in east Austin after hearing that someone may have been trapped inside.

Crews were called to the vehicle parked on Hog Eye Road at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

They initially believed there may have been someone inside the burning vehicle.

However, they later found the occupant safe outside the RV and no one was inside, AFD said.

The fire was brought under control and no one was injured, the fire department added.