VIDEO: Firefighters rescue driver from truck dangling over retaining wall after Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin emergency personnel had to make a precarious rescue late Monday night in a north Austin parking lot on Interstate 35.

A woman drove through a fence in a hotel parking lot around 11:30 p.m. Monday, and her pickup ended up wedged between two retaining walls, tilted at a 45-degree angle, Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Bridges said.

AFD crews had to stabilize the car from both above and below with chains, Bridges said, but eventually they were able to get the woman out of the pickup with minor injuries.

“It presented a unique challenge for crews,” Bridges said. “Gravity was working against us.”

Bridges said the pickup was about six feet off the ground between the retaining walls. Bridges said while it was a unique situation that required an unorthodox solution, crews were able to get to the driver relatively quickly and make sure she was stable enough to remove her from the truck and then get treatment from medics.

“It was good collaboration between Austin Fire and EMS to get the patient out,” Bridges said.