AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters saved two dogs from a house fire late Monday night in north Austin.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 10:50 p.m. at the corner of Pointer Lane and Payton Gin Road.

Austin Fire saved two dogs from a house fire late Monday night on Pointer Lane and Payton Gin Road. Two people were in the home but got out and were uninjured. (AFD photo)

They found fire coming from a window with one room on fire. Two people were inside the home but were not hurt.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage is unknown as of early Tuesday morning.