Firefighters put out large fire near busy part of east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters arrived to find a fully engulfed fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from a shed early Friday morning but were able to quickly put the fire out. No one was hurt.

It sparked around 2:30 a.m. near 7th and Comal streets. The shed was about 15×30 feet in size and very close to a neighboring three-story commercial building, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

This is an area with a lot of people. A multi-story residential apartment building called The Arnold is one block to the south. Firefighters also used the parking lot at the restaurant Ramen Tatsu-ya as a staging area.

The heat from the fire caused about $30,000 in damage to the commercial building. Firefighters say the shed was a total loss, but it was mostly empty, so they only estimate the shed’s damage at $12,000.

Investigators are still watching the shed to make sure it doesn’t reignite. They have not yet been able to determine how the fire started.

