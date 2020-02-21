Firefighters put out large fire near busy part of east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters arrived to find a fully engulfed fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from a shed early Friday morning but were able to quickly put the fire out. No one was hurt.

It sparked around 2:30 a.m. near 7th and Comal streets. The shed was about 15×30 feet in size and very close to a neighboring three-story commercial building, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

This is an area with a lot of people. A multi-story residential apartment building called The Arnold is one block to the south. Firefighters also used the parking lot at the restaurant Ramen Tatsu-ya as a staging area.

The heat from the fire caused about $30,000 in damage to the commercial building. Firefighters say the shed was a total loss, but it was mostly empty, so they only estimate the shed’s damage at $12,000.

Investigators are still watching the shed to make sure it doesn’t reignite. They have not yet been able to determine how the fire started.









Crews continue to overhaul and check for fire extension in adjacent large commercial structure. Currently putting out hot spots in the wall of the commercial building. Still no reported injuries. No determined cause found yet. pic.twitter.com/JKFPanvebQ — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 21, 2020