Firefighters invite families for Thanksgiving feast in between emergency calls

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some firefighters at Austin’s Station Three had to work on Thanksgiving – so their families brought Thanksgiving to them.

There was a fun atmosphere at the crew’s station in North Campus as their partners and children joined them for a holiday feast.

And it was an especially poignant day for the crew, as they said goodbye to one of their own.

Division Chief Palmer Buck was celebrating his last day after 26 years with Austin Fire Department. On Monday, he starts his new job as Fire Chief of The Woodlands, in the Houston area.

“I’ve been getting great response, to see everybody, to remind them how much they meant to me,” Chief Buck said. “So it’s a good way to go out, on my own terms, so I’m happy.”

KXAN spent some time with the crew as they did their best to celebrate in between all the calls they needed to roll on.

“We’re a big family, and we finally get to meet people’s related families,” AFD fire specialist Amanda Bennett said.

“You see, like the kids playing together, it’s really cool seeing everyone come together at once.”