AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire Friday morning in downtown Austin, the Austin Fire Department said.

The fire, which AFD said is under control as of noon Friday, started along railroad tracks near Walter Seaholm Drive and West Cesar Chavez Street.

Photo: Austin Fire Department

Photo: Austin Fire Department

Photo: Austin Fire Department

Photo: Austin Fire Department

Pictures shared from AFD show the fire is near the downtown Austin Energy District Cooling Plant. KXAN has reached out to Austin Energy for more information.

AFD said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This developing story will be updated as information becomes available.