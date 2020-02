AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in northeast Austin where two people have reportedly been injured.

Austin Fire Info said in a tweet that the fire is located at the intersection of Halifax Drive and Greenwich Drive near Dessau Road. They describe the structure as a single family residence.

Crews are at the scene working to extinguish the fire.

Austin Travis County EMS says the fire is “fully involved.” The two injured people were taken to the hospital, EMS said.