Fire out at the Teacher Retirement System office building on Red River Street (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A small fire at a building in downtown Austin is out Wednesday morning, the Austin Fire Department said.

The fire took place at 1000 Red River Street, the address for the Teacher Retirement System office building.

AFD said the fire originated in an electrical room on the fifth floor. Light smoke is now being removed from the fourth and fifth floors.

AFD said the fire was downgraded in priority.