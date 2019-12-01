Fire trucks, pirates and Polar Express come out for annual Chuy’s Parade

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everyone loves a parade – especially when we’re all still in holiday mode after Thanksgiving.

Hundreds of people lined the streets on Congress Avenue for the annual Chuy’s Children Giving to Children Parade.

The event ensures that some less fortunate children will still have a holiday to remember, thanks to toy donations.

Fire trucks, pirates and even the Polar Express showed up for the parade, which is now in its 31st year.

During the parade, families were asked to donate new toys. These are then turned over to Austin Police’s Operation Blue Santa, which ends up helping about 5,000 families in the local area.