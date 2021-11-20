Fire started due to hot embers thrown in trash spreads to attic at southwest Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hot embers from a fire pit that were thrown in a trash bin caused a fire to spread to the attic of a Southwest Austin home on Saturday, the Austin Fire Department says.

An AFD tweet said firefighters got the call about to 6846 Auckland Drive just after 12 p.m.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The Austin Fire Department responded to two fires, late Thursday and early on Friday, that both involved people trying to stay warm.

AFD issued a reminder on Twitter Saturday for the public to be careful while they use heat sources as temperatures drop.

